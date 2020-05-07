Conduent Offers Shareholders Virtual Attendance Option for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held May 19, 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) today announced in updated proxy materials provided to shareholders that it will provide a virtual format option for attendance at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 19, 2020. The Company will accommodate in-person meeting attendance in accordance with New York law; however, in support of the health and well-being of Conduent's shareholders, associates and community, the company strongly urges that shareholders attend the Annual Meeting virtually.



Instructions for participating virtually can be viewed by going to the logistics memo on our investor website here: https://investor.conduent.com/ .

For shareholders of record as of March 25, 2020 who intend to attend the Annual Meeting in person, the Company respectfully requests that they contact the Corporate Secretary's Office at 973-261-7244 no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, May 10, 2020 so that the Company can prepare appropriately and take the proper precautions.

The company requests that attendees who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within two weeks prior to the Annual Meeting, or who are experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or cold or flu-like symptoms, refrain from attending in person and instead utilize the virtual format. Social distancing protocols will be followed for any in-person attendees.

