Liquidia to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 11, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2020 6:30pm   Comments
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that first quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Monday, May 11, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 1438598. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com

