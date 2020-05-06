Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TerraForm Power 2020 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2020 6:15pm   Comments
Share:

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (NASDAQ:TERP) 2020 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under "Events and Presentations" in advance of the call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on May 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8qgu4e5. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 3682288.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (NASDAQ:TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $540 billion of assets under management.

For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Sherif El-Azzazi
TerraForm Power
investors@terraform.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com