The Pennant Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Daniel Walker, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the virtual Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, and Brent Geurisoli, President of Pennant's home health and hospice portfolio company, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on May 20, 2020, at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and audio archive of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant's website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.



About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 65 home health and hospice agencies and 53 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www. pennantgroup.com .

CONTACT: The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, ir@pennantservices.com

