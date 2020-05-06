SMART Global Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events

NEWARK, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SMART" or the "company") (NASDAQ:SGH), today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:



Event: Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference Date: May 12, 2020 Note: One-on-One Virtual Meetings Only (No Webcast Presentation)

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer & Co. representative.

Event: Needham-hosted Call with SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Date: May 15, 2020 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET Note: Hosted by Raji Gill, Senior Analyst, Semiconductor Research Group, Needham & Co.

Joined by the following SMART executives: Ajay Shah, CEO; Jack Pacheco, CFO; Stephen Dow, SVP Specialty Compute & Storage Solutions; and Matt Jacobs, Chief Strategy Officer Penguin Computing.

Please contact your Needham representative for the event information.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

