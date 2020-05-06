Market Overview

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
DEER PARK, Ill., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT). 

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton's website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 8498986. An archived webcast will be available on Eton's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products. Eton is primarily focused on hospital injectable and pediatric rare disease products. The company's first commercial product, Biorphen, is the only FDA approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine injection and was launched in December 2019. The company's lead pediatric product is the orphan drug Alkindi® Sprinkle, which is currently under review with the FDA. The company has an additional eight products under development, including three that are under review with the FDA.

Investor Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com
612-387-3740

