DEADLINE ALERT for CRON, NCLH, GPOR, AOSL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Class Period: February 20, 2020 - March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that they were employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Class Period: May 3, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport's internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport's disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport's financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Class Period: August 7, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) that, as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.