FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –

First Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1,618,000 or $.15 per share versus $1,898,000 or $.19 per share in the same period last year. The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by the following items:

  • Corporate expense stock compensation of $601,000 compared to $29,000 in the same period last year due the timing of stock grants and a change from grants of stock options previously.
  • Interest income increased $181,000 as we have increased investments in joint ventures offset by lower amounts invested in bonds and lower bond yields.
  • Loss on joint ventures increased $378,000 primarily due to our share of the Bryant Street preferred interest, $118,000 amortization of guarantee liability related to the Bryant Street loan, $183,000 operating loss at the Maren due to pre-leasing efforts, partially offset by interest income generated in our opportunity zone investments prior to the funds being deployed.

Income from discontinued operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $86,000 or $.01 per share.  The first quarter of 2019 included a $119,000 realized gain on the sale of bonds.

First Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment:

Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving two commercial properties as well as Cranberry Run, which we purchased in the first quarter of 2019, and 1801 62nd Street which joined this segment on April 1 of 2019.  Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space and at quarter end was 54% leased and occupied, up from 26.1% at year end.  1801 62nd Street is our most recent spec building in Hollander Business Park and is our first warehouse with a 32-foot clear-height ceiling.  We completed construction on this building in 2019 and it is now 100% leased and occupied.  Total revenues in this segment were $652,000, up $11,000 or 1.7%, over the same period last year.  Operating loss was $131,000, down $65,000 from an operating loss of $66,000 in the same quarter last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses. 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $2,185,000 versus $2,229,000 in the same period last year.  Total operating profit in this segment was $1,904,000, a decrease of $97,000 versus $2,001,000 in the same period last year.  The primary reason for this decrease is that we are no longer receiving double minimums at our Lake Louisa property, because our tenant, Cemex, received its final permit to begin mining the property in July 2019.   

Development Segment:

The Development segment is responsible for (i) seeking out and identifying opportunistic purchases of income producing warehouse/office buildings, and (ii) developing our non-income producing properties into income production. 

With respect to ongoing projects:

  • PUD entitlements for our 118-acre tract in Hampstead, Maryland, now known as "Hampstead Overlook," are ongoing.  In February of this year, Hampstead Overlook received Concept Plan approval from the Town of Hampstead for 164 single and 91 town home residential units.  
  • We finished shell building construction in December 2018 on the two office buildings in the first phase of our joint venture with St. John Properties.  Shell building construction of the two retail buildings was completed in January 2019. We are now in the process of leasing these four single-story buildings totaling 100,030 square feet of office and retail space.  At quarter end, Phase I was 44% leased and occupied.
  • We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Baltimore County, Maryland known as "Hyde Park."  We have committed up to $3.5 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a "waterfall" determines the split of proceeds from sale.  Entitlements for the development of the property are complete, a homebuilder is under contract to purchase all of the 126 recorded building lots, and settlement is expected in the second quarter of 2020.
  • We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George's County, Maryland known as "Amber Ridge."  We have committed up to $18.5 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a "waterfall" determines the split of proceeds from sale.  Amber Ridge will hold 187 town homes.  We are currently pursuing entitlements and have two homebuilders under contract to purchase all 187 units upon completion of development infrastructure.
  • In April 2018, we began construction on Phase II of our RiverFront on the Anacostia project, now known as "The Maren."  The 14-story project will have 264 units and 6,450 square feet of ground floor retail.  At the end of the quarter the project was 95% complete, leasing commenced, and the first units of the building are occupied. 
  • In December 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for the development of the first phase of a multifamily, mixed-use development in northeast Washington, DC known as "Bryant Street."  The project is comprised of four buildings, with 487 units and 85,930 square feet of retail.  FRP contributed $32 million for common equity and another $23 million for preferred equity to the joint venture.  Construction began in February 2019 and as of the end of the quarter was 53% complete.  The project is currently on time, within budget, and expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the first of the four buildings delivering in the fourth quarter of 2020.  This project is located in an opportunity zone and has allowed us to defer $14.9 million in taxes associated with last year's asset sale.
  • In December 2019, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MRP for the development of a mixed-use project known as "1800 Half Street."  The development is located in the Buzzard Point area of Washington, DC, less than half a mile downriver from Dock 79 and the Maren.  It lies directly between our two acres on the Anacostia, currently under lease by Vulcan, and Audi Field, the home stadium of the DC United. The 10-story structure will have 344 apartments and 11,246 square feet of ground floor retail.  FRP contributed $37.3 million in common equity.  The project is a qualified opportunity zone investment and will defer just over $10 million in taxes associated with last year's asset sale.  Construction is anticipated to be begin in second quarter of this year.
  • In December 2019, the company entered into two joint ventures in Greenville, SC with a new partner, Woodfield Development.  Woodfield specializes in Class-A multi-family, mixed use developments primarily in the Carolinas and DC.  Our first joint venture with them is a 200-unit multifamily project known as "Riverside."  FRP contributed $6.2 million in common equity for a 40% ownership interest.  Construction began this quarter and should be complete in the third quarter of 2021.  The second joint venture in Greenville with Woodfield is a 227-unit multifamily development known as ".408 Jackson."  It will have 4,700 square feet of retail and is located across the street from Greenville's minor league baseball stadium.  FRP contributed $9.7 million in common equity for a 40% ownership interest.  Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and should be complete in the second quarter of 2022.  Both projects are qualified opportunity investments and will defer a combined $4.3 million in taxes.    

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Dock 79's average occupancy for the quarter was 93.52%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79 was 92.13% leased and 93.44% occupied.  This quarter, 54.24% of expiring leases renewed with an average increase in rent on those renewals of 1.46%.  Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $1,812,000, up $182,000 or 11.17% compared to the same quarter last year.  Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

In July 2019, the Company completed a like-kind exchange by reinvesting $6,000,000 into a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) known as CS1031 Hickory Creek DST.  The DST owns a 294-unit garden-style apartment community known as Hickory Creek consisting of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet.  Hickory Creek was constructed in 1984 and substantially renovated in 2016 and is located in Henrico County, Virginia.  The Company is 26.649% beneficial owner and receives monthly distributions.  First quarter distributions were $83,000.  The project is a qualified 1031 like-kind exchange investment and will defer $790,000 in taxes associated with the sales of 7030 Dorsey Road and 1502 Quarry Drive

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an extraordinary impact on the world economy and the markets in which we operate. As an essential business, we have continued to operate throughout the pandemic in accordance with White House guidance and orders issued by state and local authorities. We have implemented social distancing and other measures to protect the health of our employees and customers. While we recognize the importance of social distancing, stay at home and telework measures to protect human health, these measures will adversely affect our tenants, particularly our retail tenants, as long as they remain in place.  We are negotiating with our retail tenants on rent abatements and cash flow adjustments that will adversely affect our NOI. During this period, we will continue to fulfill our duty to operate while managing our business in a prudent fashion.

Summary and Outlook

As important as these first quarter numbers are, what weighs heaviest on the mind of management, and no doubt our shareholders, is the economic fallout of the novel corona virus.  Asset Management has been somewhat insulated.  Industrial in general has responded well to this situation, and though this environment may prolong the time it takes to fill our vacancies, almost all of the tenants we have are paying rent and we have no reason at this time to believe the situation will change.  We have two office tenants who have been affected and will have trouble paying rent, and we are in the process of coming up with a solution that accommodates their difficulties, doesn't require us to go out and find new tenants, but still compensates us for the lost rent when we emerge from this situation.  The Development Segment was an initial cause for concern when it seemed likely for a time that construction might be halted by the local governments where our projects were located.  Thankfully, that was not the case.  Construction has been allowed to continue in Washington, DC and South Carolina, and so development remains ongoing at Bryant St and our two properties in Greenville, SC.  We have been signing leases for the Maren since March and had our first tenants move in March 23, 2020.  The building is 17.42% leased and 4.17% occupied as of April 27, 2020 and we expect construction to be complete before the end of the second quarter.  On a positive note, we were able to close on the sale of our remaining lots at Lakeside Business Park on April 3, 2020 for $3.75 million. 

The first quarter numbers for the Mining Royalties segment were strong and were it not for the fact that we are no longer receiving double minimums from Cemex in Lake Louisa, they would have been the same or better than first quarter 2019—which is to say, on pace to match our best year ever.  Mining is considered an essential business and so tenants are still operating on our properties.  It is improbable that home construction and demand has been anything but adversely affected during the last few weeks.  However, the decrease in road traffic due to people working from home has allowed states and municipalities to push forward their timeline for transportation infrastructure projects. We have not seen any second quarter numbers, and it is beyond our ability to anticipate the consequences, seen and unforeseen, that shutting down the economy has had on the construction materials business.  It is our hope that the bump in local infrastructure projects as well as the backlog of jobs created by the sustained period of labor shortage until recently will be enough to sustain the aggregates business until things return to normal.

Dock 79 has been a cause for concern since the onset this pandemic.  Our team is doing its utmost to ensure the safety of our tenants.   However, our restaurant tenants have been hit hard by this as only one of the three restaurants has been able to remain open for takeout.  We are working on a way to allow them to suspend rent payments during the shutdown, without forgoing the ability to recoup them at a later date.  On the residential side, the district has suspended property owners from raising rents effective back to March 11.  Prior to the order, we expected to renew 19 of our 22 expiring leases in April with another two tenants going month-to-month.  Since those renewals included rent increases, we will have to amend the terms of the leases but the renewal rate for April should be unaffected.  Dock 79 was 90.8% leased and 92.8% occupied as of April 27, 2020.  Given the current level of economic uncertainty, we plan to continue to renew tenants to traditional lease terms rather than go month-to-month until the order is lifted, preferring the safety of keeping tenants in place to chasing future rents.  Until the rent freeze is lifted, this negates our ability to grow rents and will dampen rent growth for 2020. 

Our country and the world face a challenging situation.  The economic cost and loss of life is staggering.   Very few companies will make it through this unscathed, and we are no exception.  However, our balance sheet and liquidity have positioned us to sustain it better than a lot of businesses.  The fallout from this horrible situation may provide us with investment opportunities as asset prices drop, but our primary concern as a business is that we are able to protect the assets and projects we already have.  We have continued to put money back into the company in the form of share buybacks.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 82,491 shares at an average cost of $41.47 per share. 

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).  Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-271-1828 (passcode 58158510) within the United States.  International callers may dial 1-334-323-9871 (passcode 58158510).  Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.frpholdings.com. You may also click on this link for the live streaming http://archive.conferenceamerica.com/archivestream/frp050720.mp3. For the archived audio via the internet, click on the following link http://archive.conferenceamerica.com/archivestream/frp050720.mp3. If using the Company's website, click on the Investor Relations tab, then select the earnings conference stream.  An audio replay will be available for sixty days following the conference call. To listen to the audio replay, dial toll free 1-877-919-4059, international callers dial 1-334-323-0140.  The passcode of the audio replay is 14630859.  Replay options: "1" begins playback, "4" rewind 30 seconds, "5" pause, "6" fast forward 30 seconds, "0" instructions, and "9" exits recording.  There may be a 30-40 minute delay until the archive is available following the conclusion of the conference call.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on our operations and financial results; the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate reinvestment opportunities for the proceeds from the Sale Transaction;  levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.


FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  MARCH 31,
  2020   2019
Revenues:      
Lease revenue $ 3,598       3,485  
Mining lands lease revenue   2,185       2,229  
Total revenues   5,783       5,714  
               
Cost of operations:              
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   1,468       1,487  
Operating expenses   925       882  
Property taxes   737       753  
Management company indirect   672       592  
Corporate expenses   1,187       645  
Total cost of operations   4,989       4,359  
               
Total operating profit   794       1,355  
               
Net investment income, including realized gains of $108 and $119   1,991       1,810  
Interest expense   (51 )     (588 )
Equity in loss of joint ventures   (642 )     (264 )
Gain on sale of real estate   8        
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   2,100       2,313  
Provision for income taxes   601       672  
Income from continuing operations   1,499       1,641  
               
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         86  
               
Net income   1,499       1,727  
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (119 )     (171 )
Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,618       1,898  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Income from continuing operations-              
Basic $ 0.15       0.16  
Diluted $ 0.15       0.16  
Discontinued operations-              
Basic $       0.01  
Diluted $       0.01  
Net income attributable to the Company-              
Basic $ 0.17       0.19  
Diluted $ 0.16       0.19  
               
Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing:              
-basic earnings per common share   9,803       9,952  
-diluted earnings per common share   9,833       9,996  

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
 (In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  March 31   December 31
Assets: 2020   2019
Real estate investments at cost:              
Land $ 84,348       84,383  
Buildings and improvements   147,781       147,019  
Projects under construction   625       1,056  
Total investments in properties   232,754       232,458  
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion   31,727       30,271  
Net investments in properties   201,027       202,187  
               
Real estate held for investment, at cost   8,571       8,380  
Investments in joint ventures   161,924       160,452  
Net real estate investments   371,522       371,019  
               
Cash and cash equivalents   11,375       26,607  
Cash held in escrow   189       186  
Accounts receivable, net   838       546  
Investments available for sale at fair value   148,667       137,867  
Unrealized rents   657       554  
Deferred costs   967       890  
Other assets   484       479  
Total assets $ 534,699       538,148  
               
Liabilities:              
Secured notes payable $ 88,959       88,925  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,653       2,431  
Other liabilities   1,886       1,978  
Deferred revenue   713       790  
Federal and state income taxes payable   400       504  
Deferred income taxes   50,397       50,111  
Deferred compensation   1,433       1,436  
Tenant security deposits   366       328  
Total liabilities   145,807       146,503  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
               
Equity:              
Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
9,766,906 and 9,817,429 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively		   977       982  
Capital in excess of par value   57,818       57,705  
Retained earnings   313,968       315,278  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net   (203 )     923  
Total shareholders' equity   372,560       374,888  
Noncontrolling interest MRP   16,332       16,757  
Total equity   388,892       391,645  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 534,699       538,148  

Asset Management Segment:

  Three months ended March 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2020   %   2019   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 652       100.0 %     641       100.0 %     11       1.7 %
                                               
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   192       29.5 %     177       27.6 %     15       8.5 %
Operating expenses   97       14.9 %     209       32.6 %     (112 )     -53.6 %
Property taxes   72       11.0 %     56       8.8 %     16       28.6 %
Management company indirect   114       17.5 %     102       15.9 %     12       11.8 %
Corporate expense   308       47.2 %     163       25.4 %     145       89.0 %
                                               
Cost of operations   783       120.1 %     707       110.3 %     76       10.7 %
                                               
Operating profit $ (131 )     -20.1 %     (66 )     -10.3 %     (65 )     98.5 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

  Three months ended March 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2020   %   2019   %   Change   %
                       
Mining lands lease revenue $ 2,185       100.0 %     2,229       100.0 %     (44 )     (2.0 )%
                                               
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   38       1.8 %     52       2.3 %     (14 )     -26.9 %
Operating expenses   13       0.6 %     16       0.7 %     (3 )     -18.8 %
Property taxes   67       3.1 %     68       3.1 %     (1 )     -1.5 %
Management company indirect   66       3.0 %     49       2.2 %     17       34.7 %
Corporate expense   97       4.4 %     43       1.9 %     54       125.6 %
                                               
Cost of operations   281       12.9 %     228       10.2 %     53       23.2 %
                                               
Operating profit $ 1,904       87.1 %     2,001       89.8 %     (97 )     -4.8 %

Development Segment:

  Three months ended March 31
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2019   Change
           
Lease revenue $ 293       269       24  
                       
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   54       58       (4 )
Operating expenses   209       46       163  
Property taxes   359       323       36  
Management company indirect   445       395       50  
Corporate expense   712       399       313  
                       
Cost of operations   1,779       1,221       558  
                       
Operating loss $ (1,486 )     (952 )     (534 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

  Three months ended March 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2020   %   2019   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 2,653       100.0 %     2,575       100.0 %     78       3.0 %
                                               
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   1,184       44.6 %     1,200       46.6 %     (16 )     -1.3 %
Operating expenses   606       22.9 %     611       23.7 %     (5 )     -0.8 %
Property taxes   239       9.0 %     306       11.9 %     (67 )     -21.9 %
Management company indirect   47       1.8 %     46       1.8 %     1       2.2 %
Corporate expense   70       2.6 %     40       1.6 %     30       75.0 %
                                               
Cost of operations   2,146       80.9 %     2,203       85.6 %     (57 )     -2.6 %
                                               
Operating profit $ 507       19.1 %     372       14.4 %     135       36.3 %

Discontinued Operations:

  Three months  
  ended  
  March 31, 2019  
     
Lease revenue $ 238  
       
Cost of operations:      
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   29  
Operating expenses   95  
Property taxes   20  
Management company indirect    
Corporate expenses    
Total cost of operations   144  
       
Total operating profit   94  
       
Interest expense    
Gain on sale of buildings   23  
       
Income before income taxes   117  
Provision for income taxes   31  
       
Income from discontinued operations $ 86  
       
Earnings per common share:      
Income from discontinued operations-      
Basic   0.01  
Diluted   0.01  
       

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this quarterly report is net operating income (NOI). FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Net Operating Income Reconciliation                      
Three months ended 03/31/20 (in thousands)                      
          Stabilized            
  Asset       Joint   Mining   Unallocated   FRP
  Management   Development   Venture   Royalties   Corporate   Holdings
  Segment   Segment   Segment   Segment   Expenses   Totals
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (90 )     (954 )     370       1,380       793       1,499  
Income Tax Allocation   (33 )     (354 )     182       512       294       601  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   (123 )     (1,308 )     552       1,892       1,087       2,100  
                                               
Less:                                              
Equity in profit of Joint Ventures               83                   83  
Gains on sale of buildings   8                               8  
Unrealized rents   110                   61             171  
Interest income         891                   1,100       1,991  
Plus:                                              
Unrealized rents               4                   4  
Equity in loss of Joint Venture         713             12             725  
Interest Expense               38             13       51  
Depreciation/Amortization   192       54       1,184       38             1,468  
Management Co. Indirect   114       445       47       66             672  
Allocated Corporate Expenses   308       712       70       97             1,187  
                                               
Net Operating Income (loss)   373       (275 )     1,812       2,044             3,954  


Net Operating Income Reconciliation                      
Three months ended 03/31/19 (in thousands)                      
          Stabilized            
  Asset       Joint   Mining   Unallocated   FRP
  Management   Development   Venture   Royalties   Corporate   Holdings
  Segment   Segment   Segment   Segment   Expenses   Totals
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (48 )     (716 )     (196 )     1,452       1,149       1,641  
Income Tax Allocation   (18 )     (266 )     (9 )     539       426       672  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   (66 )     (982 )     (205 )     1,991       1,575       2,313  
                                               
Less:                                              
Unrealized rents   3             28                   31  
Interest income         224                   1,586       1,810  
Plus:                                              
Unrealized rents                     122             122  
Equity in loss of Joint Venture         254             10             264  
Interest Expense               577             11       588  
Depreciation/Amortization   177       58       1,200       52             1,487  
Management Co. Indirect   102       395       46       49             592  
Allocated Corporate Expenses   163       399       40       43             645  
                                               
Net Operating Income   373       (100 )     1,630       2,267             4,170  

     Contact:                  John D. Baker III
                                    Chief Financial Officer                 904/858-9100

