VelocityEHS Virtual Conference Connects EHS Thought Leaders to Discuss How to Overcome COVID-19 Workplace Safety Challenges

CHICAGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will host The Short Conference , its first virtual conference on May 21, 2020 to connect the EHS community for a live, value-added event that takes into account financial and time efficiencies during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Event attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the key issues most affecting them in this new pandemic reality. In addition, attendees will gain actionable knowledge and best-practice advice during keynotes and speaking sessions aimed at improving worker safety and health during containment and beyond. Those attending specific sessions will also be eligible to earn CEUs in ergonomics and industrial hygiene.



During the complimentary virtual conference, VelocityEHS' experts and industry specialists, including Enhesa and STP, will cover a wide range of topics that tackle the biggest questions affecting those in EHS, including:

How to bring workers safely back into the workplace

EHS best practices under difficult conditions

Managing compliance and legal obligations

"This novel coronavirus has shifted the attention of EHS professionals in unprecedented and unexpected ways," said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. "We're seeing manufacturing lines being repurposed to produce goods outside their specialties, employers having to take workers' temperatures prior to starting their shifts, and many employees having to spend extended periods working from home. While all of this has been largely unexpected, EHS professionals by nature are resilient and already know how to be agile while balancing risk, productivity, safety and health. This is exactly the skillset needed right now, and one we hope to capture, promote and empower during our first ever virtual conference."

In addition to the virtual conference, VelocityEHS is also offering complimentary services and resources to help employers prepare, prevent and protect workers from exposure to COVID-19. By offering free access to key components of its EHS software platform, VelocityEHS is arming safety professionals, health care workers, first responders and more with industry-best tools to manage their chemical safety, respirator fit testing, and office ergonomics programs through this difficult time.

Visit www.EHS.com/covid-info for more information.

The VelocityEHS virtual conference takes place May 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET. Visit www.EHS.com/shortconference2020 for more information and to register for the event.

To learn more about VelocityEHS' award-winning EHS solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact