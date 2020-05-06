Market Overview

Intercept to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

May 06, 2020 8:30am
NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

