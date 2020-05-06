Viela Bio to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Program Highlights on May 13, 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory disease, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and program highlights.



The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 783-8848 (domestic) or (631) 350-0960 (international) and referring to conference ID #: 3052446. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Viela Bio website approximately two hours after the event.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com .

