Barrick Declares Quarterly Dividend

May 06, 2020 6:54am   Comments
TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of US $0.07 per share, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.1

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said that maintaining the dividend level that was increased three times over the last year reflects Barrick's continued strong financial performance.

"The Board believes that the current dividend level is justified by the group's profitability, continued reduction in net debt and overall strength of our balance sheet supported by the robust five-year and ten-year plans which we have shared with the market," said Shuttleworth.

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com 

1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

