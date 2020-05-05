Conformis to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast on May 11, 2020

BILLERICA, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqjntmtj .



To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 8307707.

Participant conference numbers: (844) 286-1554 (U.S./Canada) and (270) 823-1179 (International).

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

The webcast will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer. Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on May 11, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com .

