Barrick Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|D. Mark Bristow
|1,206,532,362
|98.83%
|14,243,096
|1.17%
|Gustavo A. Cisneros
|1,070,322,952
|87.68%
|150,452,506
|12.32%
|Christopher L. Coleman
|1,126,811,170
|92.30%
|93,964,288
|7.70%
|J. Michael Evans
|1,212,638,741
|99.33%
|8,136,717
|0.67%
|Brian L. Greenspun
|1,141,464,580
|93.50%
|79,310,878
|6.50%
|J. Brett Harvey
|1,164,161,913
|95.36%
|56,613,545
|4.64%
|Andrew J. Quinn
|1,212,698,561
|99.34%
|8,076,897
|0.66%
|Loreto Silva
|1,219,573,012
|99.90%
|1,202,446
|0.10%
|John L. Thornton
|1,137,195,092
|93.15%
|83,580,366
|6.85%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|1,232,113,354
|93.13%
|90,833,809
|6.87%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|1,157,652,646
|94.84%
|63,022,808
|5.16%
