Toroso Investments Announces Shareholder Approval of New Investment Advisory Agreement with the ATAC Rotation Fund

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toroso Investments LLC, a registered investment advisory firm managed by ETF industry veterans, announced today that shareholders of the ATAC Rotation Fund (tickers: ATACX and ATCIX) voted for Toroso to be the fund's investment advisor effective May 1, 2020. The fund's original portfolio manager, Michael A. Gayed, CFA, who joined the firm in February, will continue to manage the fund. The fund's objectives, fund tickers and fund name will not change.

Launched in 2012, the ATAC Rotation Fund is designed to be a tactical, "risk-on, risk-off" mutual fund that provides low correlation and defends in advance of market volatility. Assets under management have grown to US$ 123 million as of April 30, 2020. The Fund ended April up 35.39% for the year.

"The time is right to have Michael Gayed and the ATAC Rotation Fund join the Toroso family when investors are searching for solutions and highly respected managers such as Michael to help navigate today's uncertain times," said Guillermo Trias, CEO of Toroso Investments.

The ATAC Rotation Fund is an absolute return, tactical strategy. The fund seeks to rotate between equities or Treasuries based on leading indicators of stock market volatility. In offensive mode, ATAC can invest in U.S. large cap ETFs, U.S. small cap ETFs, or emerging market ETFs. In defensive mode, ATAC can invest in long duration bonds or short duration bonds. The indicators are evaluated on a weekly basis for potential rotations in the portfolio.

ABOUT TOROSO INVESTMENTS

Toroso Investments is an innovative partnership between financial thought leaders in the ETF space that have developed a suite of solutions for financial advisors, ETF issuers and other players in the financial services industry. Through our three core business units – consulting, asset management and wealth advisory – we help our clients grow, prosper and succeed. For more information, please visit http://torosoinv.com/

Media Contact:

Michael A. Gayed, CFA

mga yed@torosoinvestments.com

(844) 986-7676

DISCLOSURES

Please click here for a link to the Fund's standardized performance.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund performance current to the most recent month-end may be lower or higher than the performance quoted and can be obtained by calling 1-855-ATACFUND.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information are described in the statutory or summary prospectus, which must be read and considered carefully before investing. You may download the statutory or summary prospectus or obtain a hard copy by calling 855-ATACFUND or visiting www.atacfund.com . Please read the Prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Because the Fund invests primarily in ETFs, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer and therefore is considered non-diversified. If a Fund invests a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer, its value may decline to a greater degree than if the fund held were a more diversified mutual fund. The Fund is expected to have a high portfolio turnover ratio which has the potential to result in the realization by the Fund and distribution to shareholders of a greater amount of capital gains. This means that investors will be likely to have a higher tax liability. Because the Fund invests in Underlying ETFs an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the Underlying ETFs, including but not limited to, risks associated with investments in ETFs, large and smaller companies, real estate investment trusts, foreign securities, non-diversification, high yield bonds, fixed income investments, derivatives, leverage, short sales and commodities. The Fund will bear its share of the fees and expenses of the underlying funds. Shareholders will pay higher expenses than would be the case if making direct investments in the underlying funds.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Correlation is a statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to each other