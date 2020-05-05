Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
May 5, 2020
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B American Depositary shares (ADS)
|Identification Code
|US7802591070
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|US$
|Price
|$32.50
|Volume
|4,750
|Total
|$154,375
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
4,750
$32.50
$154,375
|Date of transaction
|May 5, 2020
|Place of transaction
|New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034