Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Talonvest Closes Self Storage Bridge Loan Despite the Market Uncertainty & Secures Multi-Family Acquisition Loan

Globe Newswire  
May 05, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial and self storage real estate advisor, orchestrated the late-April closing of a $6,545,000 bridge loan on behalf of The William Warren Group for the Class-A storage facility located at 1616 East Portland St. in Phoenix, Arizona.  In addition, before the market turmoil erupted, Talonvest negotiated an $8,880,000 acquisition bridge loan for a multi-family property on behalf of Bascom Arizona Ventures, LLC.

The William Warren Group engaged Talonvest to secure bridge financing for the acquisition and stabilization of a newly constructed, institutional quality storage property.  The facility has 710 storage units totaling 83,710 net rentable square feet and includes 75% climate-controlled space and 25% convenient drive-up access.  A life insurance company funded the 5-year, non-recourse acquisition loan at a 4.50% fixed interest rate.  The loan was structured with 3 years of interest only payments and a sliding scale prepayment structure.

Bascom Arizona Ventures, with financing negotiated by Talonvest, recently purchased a high quality, luxury multifamily community located at 202 South Hardy Drive in downtown Tempe, AZ.  The property consists of 37 garden style units situated on a 1.78-acre site.  The non-recourse, 4-year, full-term interest only loan was funded by a large national bank holding company.  The bridge loan was priced in the Libor + 100s and included future funding for capital improvements.  Glenn Daiutolo, Managing Director of Bascom Arizona Ventures, LLC, shared "Our first experience working with Talonvest exceeded our expectations.  The team's collective knowledge and experience was invaluable and resulted in an excellent loan for us." 

The Talonvest team members responsible for these assignments included Erich Pryor, Kim Bishop, Jim Davies, Eric Snyder, Tom Sherlock, David DiRienzo, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally.  The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact: 

Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
awaite@talonvest.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com