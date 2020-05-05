Questex's FiercePharma Announces the FiercePharma Marketing Awards, Program Celebrates the Frontline Innovators and Influential Leaders in Pharma Marketing and Advertising

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Questex 's FiercePharma on October 28, 2020 as the life science industry honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies at the FiercePharma Marketing Awards . Building on the success of the digital event last year, the live awards program takes place during the 14th Annual Digital Pharma East Conference at the Philadelphia Convention Center October 27-29, 2020. Last year's honorees included McCann Health, Allergan, Klick Health, Verywell and FCB Health New York. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow.



"As a new component and what we believe will be an integral part of Digital Pharma East moving forward, the awards program will bring together the industry's executive leaders and decision-makers and offer them a unique opportunity to safely network and build strong connections in a time when information and transformation is more important than ever," said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. "The Awards program brings together the industry's elite to celebrate the companies and agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns across a wide range of media."

The call for submissions is now open through June 15, 2020. The 2020 list of categories has been expanded to include the industry's ever-changing trends. New categories this year include: Online Video or Film, Medical Conference or Event Marketing, Public Relations Campaign, New Brand Launch, Innovation Challenge, and Multicultural Campaign. See the full list of categories . The awards are based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. The submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in pharma marketing and advertising today. The judges will determine which companies beat regulation challenges and produced outstanding work. Finalists will be announced August 7, 2020.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has been forced to react even more quickly and creatively than usual," added Tracy Staton, Editor-in-Chief, FiercePharma. "We're excited to provide the platform for recognizing the innovative individuals, teams, and companies leading the way in all facets of pharmaceutical marketing and advertising."

The FiercePharma Marketing Awards program highlights industry leaders that are making a difference. To make a nomination for awards program, click here .

