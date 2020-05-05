Humanity 2.0 Appoints Maurice Lévy to Advisory Board – Rome

VATICAN CITY, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Maurice Lévy to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.



Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Maurice Lévy has led Publicis, the 3rd largest advertising and communications company in the world, with courage and integrity for decades and so we are honored he accepted a position on our board. His experience across so many sectors will be instrumental in ensuring we focus our resources in the most strategically impactful way."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Lévy ; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Bill Hilf ; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Tae Yoo ; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo ; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang ; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky ; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington ; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod ; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Matt Bird ; President, Equities News & Chairman, 1800PR/CommPro Worldwide

Fr. Philip Larrey ; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Maurice Lévy

Maurice Lévy is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, the leader in business, marketing and communications transformation. He joined Publicis in 1971 as IT Director, and was appointed CEO of Publicis Conseil, the Groupe's flagship agency, in 1981. He was named CEO of Publicis Groupe in 1987, a role that he fulfilled for 30 years until being named Chairman of the Supervisory Board as of June 1, 2017. He was responsible for transforming Publicis from a great, French creative agency into a global leader, covering all segments of the advertising industry. With spectacular acquisitions such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Bcom3 (Leo Burnett, Starcom, Mediavest) Zenith or in the digital space with Digitas, Performics, Razorfish, Rosetta and Sapient, today Publicis represents more than 80,000 talents, $10 billion in revenue and is present in more than 104 countries. In 2016, to celebrate Publicis Groupe's 90th anniversary, Maurice Lévy was determined to look to the future rather than the past, keeping in line with Publicis' pioneering spirit. The result was two initiatives – Publicis90, through which Publicis Groupe invested in 90 promising startups and Viva Technology Paris, a global event dedicated to the collaboration between large companies and startups. Widely recognized as a leading figure in the communications industry, Mr. Lévy also co-founded the French Brain Institute (ICM) in 2005 and serves as the Chairman of the board for several entities, including the International Board of Governors for the Peres Center for Peace. In 2015, he was appointed Chairman of the Pasteur-Weizmann Institute. Mr. Lévy has been honored with numerous distinctions and accolades for his contributions to media, business leadership, tolerance and peace. Mr. Lévy holds the distinctions of Commandeur of the French Légion d'Honneur and Grand Officier of the Ordre National du Mérite.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

