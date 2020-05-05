First Horizon National Corp. to post analysts' materials on May 5th

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) announced today that it will post additional materials for equity analysts in the investor relations section of its website, www.FirstHorizon.com , by 8 a.m. CT this morning. First Horizon expects to provide these materials to analysts at upcoming meetings and conferences.



Disclaimers and Other Information

The materials posted may contain forward-looking information, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include: general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve; competition; ability to execute business plans; regional, national, and world-wide political developments; recent and future legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations; pestilence; man-made or natural disasters; customer, investor and regulatory responses to any of those conditions or events; matters mentioned in this release; critical accounting estimates; and other factors described in First Horizon's annual report on Form 10-K, other recent filings with the SEC, and most recent earnings release and related materials. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. FHN Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G