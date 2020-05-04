REPEAT - Global Care Capital Portfolio Company ViraxClear Secures Supply Contracts to Meet Demand for COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits in Europe and Singapore

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Corp. (CSE: HLTH, OTC: RSCZF, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that ViraxClear, through its joint venture ("Joint Venture") Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. ("SBD") has on April 30th, 2020, finalized supply contracts with Shanghai CP Adaltis Diagnostics Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai CP"), for the distribution of COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits (the "Test Kits") manufactured by Innovita Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ("Innovita"), into the European market and a second contract with Shenzhen Qianhai Huolilang Technology Co., Ltd. ("Qianhai"), for the distribution of the Test Kits manufactured by Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., ("Vazyme"), into the European and Singapore markets.



Alexander Somjen, CEO of Global Care states, "We believe detection and prevention have demonstrated success as key initial steps in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries do not have access to Test Kits, which we believe hinders their ability to protect the public and re-open the economy. SBD has partnered with suppliers to deliver Test Kits to areas that may have a need.

"With these contracts in place, SBD has entered into agreements for a significant supply of Test Kits. We hope that ViraxClear will now be able to leverage these supply entitlements to distribute and sell Test Kits with CE marking, particularly in Europe where there is an apparent shortage."

Agreement Between SBD and Shanghai CP

Pursuant to the SBD contract with Shanghai CP, SBD has agreed to purchase Test Kits manufactured by Innovita, with a right to distribute and sell those kits into the European Market. Under the terms of this arrangement, SBD provides production orders to Shanghai CP, from time to time as it identifies sales opportunities at which point Shanghai CP will allocate production from its facilities to support these orders. SBD has placed an initial order for 120,000 Test Kits, with an aggregate entitlement under the agreement of up to 1,000,000 Test Kits. SBD does not currently have purchase orders in hand with relation to this agreement and has not yet paid for the 120,000 Test Kit order.

Agreement Between SBD and Qianhai

Pursuant to the SBD contract with Qianhai, SBD has agreed to purchase Test Kits manufactured by Vazyme. SBD has a non-exclusive right to distribute and sell Test Kits into any market it wishes, in its discretion, subject to providing written notice to Qianhai. SBD intends to distribute the Test Kits in the regions they are approved: Europe and Singapore. Under the terms of this arrangement, SBD provides production orders to Qianhai, from time to time as it identifies sales opportunities and Qianhai allocates Vazyme Test Kit products to support these orders under agreed purchase orders. SBD does not currently have purchase orders in hand with relation to this agreement. The duration of the agreement between SBD and Qianhai is two years.

Innovita Test Kits

The Innovita Test Kits are CE marked, allowing for sales to the European Market.

Website:

http://www.innovita.c23om.cn/

Vazyme Test Kits

The Vazyme Test Kits are CE marked, allowing for sales to the European Market and have received approval by The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines as well as Singapore's Health Sciences Authority.

Website:

http://www.vazymebiotech.com/

Shanghai CP and Qianhai are arm's length parties to the Company, ViraxClear and SBD.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat the COVID-19 virus at this time.

About ViraxClear

ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company's main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

