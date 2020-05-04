TORC, ETFC, TERP, and WLTW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TORC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to resTORbio's agreement to merge with Adicet Bio, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while shareholders of resTORbio will only own approximately 25% of the common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-restorbio-inc .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE's agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation .

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TERP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TerraForm's agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.381 units of Brookfield for each share of TerraForm owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-terraform-power-inc .

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ GS: WLTW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Willis Towers Watson's agreement to be acquired by Aon plc. Shareholders of Willis Towers Watson will receive 1.08 shares of Aon plc for each share of Willis Towers Watson owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-willis-towers-watson .

