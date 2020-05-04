Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Strategic Appointment of New Board Member

PLANO, Texas, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the "Company"), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Chan Heng Fai Ambrose to serve on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") as a Class II Director to serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2023, or until his successor is elected and qualified. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the recently announced resignation of Kip H. Allison from the Board.



"We are pleased to have Mr. Chan join the Board and look forward to the variety and depth of experience he brings to the Board," stated John "JT" Thatch, president/CEO and director of SHRG. "Mr. Chan is an accomplished global business leader with over 40 years of experience specializing in financial restructuring and corporate transformation of emerging growth businesses, including over 35 businesses in several industries."

"I am honored to join the Board of Sharing Services. I have been following the Company for several months and have been very pleased with the management and how the Company has retired debt while excelled in sales growth. I look forward to bringing my resources to the Board and assisting the Company however I can," stated Mr. Chan.

Additional information is contained in the Company's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB:SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneur, LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

