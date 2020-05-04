New Report Provides Look at the State of the Park and Recreation Industry

Ashburn, Va., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) released a new report giving park and recreation professionals the data they need to be industry leaders, while best serving their communities with the 2020 NRPA Agency Performance Review. This report, with its accompanying interactive and customizable online reporting tools, is the most comprehensive resource of park and recreation data and insights in the United States.

The 2020 NRPA Agency Performance Review replaces outdated national standards with key metrics that empower park and recreation professionals to compare agencies and identify best practices. Key findings from the 2020 NRPA Agency Performance Review show that the typical park and recreation agency:

Has 1 park for every 2,281 residents

Manages 11 miles of walking, hiking, running and bike trails

Has 8.1 staff members per 10,000 residents

Has operating expenditures per capita of $81.19

Recovers 25.9 percent of operating expenditures through revenue generation

The report also shows the critical role park and recreation professionals play in the lives of youth, with 57 percent of agencies providing afterschool care and 83 percent of agencies offering summer camps.

The 2020 NRPA Agency Performance Review's key findings come from the data provided by 1,053 park and recreation agencies in NRPA Park Metrics, NRPA's benchmarking resource that assists park and recreation professionals in the effective management and planning of their operating resources and capital facilities. The report not only provides benchmarks, but also shows the breadth and depth of activities and roles that local park and recreation agencies are performing.

"Now more than ever, we recognize that park and recreation professionals are delivering essential services," said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. "The Agency Performance Review demonstrates park and recreation's positive contributions to communities across the country and that this indispensable local resource deserves full funding support as we start on our path to recovery."

The 2020 NRPA Agency Performance Review helps park and recreation professionals evaluate the performance of their agencies and understand how they relate to their peers in terms of staffing, budget, amount of park space and facilities. Combining this data with other resources, such as NRPA's Economic Impact of Local Parks Report, Americans' Broad-Based Support for Local Recreation and Park Services Report, Americans' Engagement with Parks Survey and Park Pulse polls, can help agencies receive the support they need to provide tailored services that meet the unique needs of their community.

