SocialSurvey Announces America's Top 50 Loan Officers For Customer Satisfaction in 2019

San Ramon, Calif. – May 4, 2020 – SocialSurvey, a leading provider of experience management software, today announced America's top 50 loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2019. Competition was fierce with more than one million reviews of 30,000 individual loan officers from nearly 200 companies being scored, by far the largest data set in the mortgage industry.

The results are based on survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and the star ratings submitted to the SocialSurvey platform by verified customers. To ensure integrity, the platform is connected directly to each company's loan origination system to enable the automatic sending of customer satisfaction surveys after closing to every individual listed on each loan application with a unique email address. As a result, it is not possible to choose who receives a survey. A proprietary algorithm and weighting were used to arrive at the final results.

According to SocialSurvey's data, Jennifer Ballheimer, working from the Little Rock, Ark. office of Mortgage Financial Services, was the nation's top loan officer for customer satisfaction in 2019 with almost 200 surveys completed, a survey completion rate of 85 percent, and an average rating of 4.97 stars out of five. Including Ballheimer, America's top 50 loan officers, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Jennifer Ballheimer, Mortgage Financial Services (Winner) Giuseppe Battaglioli, Zenith Home Loans Bob Beck, Embrace Home Loans Shari Bell-Beals, New American Funding Laura Besler, Bay Equity Home Loans Frank Brandt, USA Mortgage Melanie Brown, Premier Nationwide Lending Lynsey Camp, Highlands Residential Mortgage Carleton Chambers, Prosperity Home Mortgage Michael Dean, The Mortgage Firm Drew Dodds, V.I.P. Mortgage Fidel Dorado, Golden Empire Mortgage Jacob Emmel, American Financial Network Amber Ernst, New American Funding Travis Fleury, Envoy Mortgage Rich Garofalo, NewFed Mortgage Kaley Giessing, Primary Residential Mortgage Janeen Gore, New American Funding Jen Guidry, First United Mortgage Group Dave Hartman, Inlanta Mortgage Johnny Hinchey, Mortgage Financial Services Sarah Hidy, The Mortgage Firm Patrick Holland, Embrace Home Loans Augie Iacono, Diamond Residential Mortgage Jay Jaffee, Synergy One Lending Eric Johnson, Inlanta Mortgage Brieanna Kelley, Total Mortgage Helen Kim, New American Funding Lance Lagarce, Nations Lending Julie Lapham, Mann Mortgage Mike Lokie, Signature Mortgage Corporation Mike Lorenzini, Primary Residential Mortgage Kelly Manderscheid, Stearns Lending Anthony Marone, Embrace Home Loans Kurt McClearen, Nova Home Loans Josh McGinn, Fairway Independent Mortgage Michael Mento, Prosperity Home Mortgage Vicki Moletteire, The Mortgage Firm Tony & Michelle Moore, The Mortgage Firm Brian Neary, USA Mortgage Ray Putt, Presidential Bank Mortgage Jonathan Reichenberg, FM Home Loans Becky Stritt, Fairway Independent Mortgage Julie Swartz, FM Home Loans Neely Turner, Gum Tree Mortgage Frank Virga, Embrace Home Loans Brandon Von Almen, Primary Residential Mortgage Matthew Webber, Fairway Independent Mortgage Canda White, First United Mortgage Group Steve Wilcox, Primary Residential Mortgage

A number of mortgage companies had multiple loan officers (LOs) in the top 50. Primary Residential Mortgage, Salt Lake City, placed two LOs in the top 10 and four in the top 50, while Embrace Home Loans, Middletown, R.I., New American Funding, Tustin, Calif., and The Mortgage Firm, Altamont Springs, Fla., all placed four LOs in the top 50.

In a separate press release, SocialSurvey also announced the top 40 mortgage companies for customer satisfaction nationwide in 2019.

"All of our winners prove that customer service really matters," said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. "This is an incredibly difficult list to make and every loan officer on it is doing an amazing job of closing transactions, delivering on their promise of great customer service, and doing it time and time again. Congratulations to all of our 2019 winners!"

Additional resources with detailed stats on each winner can be found at: https://www.socialsurvey.com/2019-top-performer/. These include a 2019 Top Performers and Best Practices Guide for download and listings for 91 of the nation's top mortgage companies and top 250 loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2019 as scored by SocialSurvey.

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

