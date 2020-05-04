Market Overview

SocialSurvey Announces America's Top Mortgage Companies For Customer Satisfaction in 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2020 10:20am   Comments
San Ramon, California, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

  

San Ramon, Calif. – May 4, 2020 – SocialSurvey, a leading provider of experience management software, today announced America's top mortgage companies for customer satisfaction in 2019. Competition was fierce with more than one million reviews of 30,000 individual loan officers from over 200 companies being scored, by far the largest data set in the mortgage industry.  

The results are based on survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and the star ratings submitted to the SocialSurvey platform by verified customers. To ensure integrity, the SocialSurvey experience management platform is connected directly to each company's loan origination system to enable the automatic sending of customer satisfaction surveys after closing to every individual listed on each loan application with a unique email address. As a result, it is not possible for lenders or loan originators to choose who receives a survey. SocialSurvey used a proprietary algorithm and weighting to arrive at the final results.  

For fairness, mortgage companies were grouped by the number of individuals registered for the SocialSurvey experience management platform. Award winners are broken out into four categories based on number of loan originators: Jumbo (400+), Large (199 – 399), Medium (80 – 199) and small (less than 80).  SocialSurvey is thrilled to announce:  

America's top mortgage companies in 2019 for customer satisfaction are:  

      ·    Jumbo:  Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (repeat winner)

  • Large:  The Mortgage Firm (2018 winner in the Medium category)
  • Medium:  Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation (2018 winner in the Small category)
  • Small:  RWM Home Loans

 

America's Top 40 Award Winners

 

SocialSurvey also announced America's top 10 mortgage companies for customer satisfaction in the Jumbo, Large, Medium and Small categories. Besides the winners in each category, there were nine other honorees, listed alphabetically.

  

 

Top 10 Jumbo (400+ Users)                               Top 10 Large (199 – 399 Users)

Primary Residential Mortgage (Winner)            The Mortgage Firm (Winner)

AmCap Mortgage                                                   Embrace Home Loans (2018 Winner)

American Financial Network                                    Envoy Mortgage

Bay Equity Home Loans                                          Freedom Mortgage

Cardinal Financial                                                   Nova Home Loans

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation              Planet Home Lending

Finance of America Mortgage                                   Prosperity Home Mortgage

New American Funding                                            Summit Funding

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group                    TowneBank Mortgage

Stearns Lending                                                     USA Mortgage

 

 

Top 10 Medium (80 – 199 Users)                       Top 10 Small (Less Than 80 Users

Mason-McDuffie Mortgage (Winner)                RWM Home Loans (Winner)

American Bancshares Mortgage                            Central Bank of St. Louis

Assurance Financial                                             Essex Mortgage

Castle & Cooke Mortgage                                     First Financial Bank

Draper And Kramer Mortgage                               Hometrust Mortgage Company

First Community Mortgage                                   Mortgage Financial Services

Inlanta Mortgage, Inc.                                         Premier Nationwide Lending

MiMutual Mortgage                                              Priority Mortgage

Presidential Bank Mortgage                                  Summit Mortgage

Thrive Mortgage                                                 The Mortgage Company

 

 

In a separate press release, SocialSurvey also announced the top 50 loan officers for customer satisfaction nationwide in 2019.

 

"Our unique benchmark celebrates those outstanding mortgage companies and loan officers who deliver consistent WOW-worthy experiences for their clients," said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. "I'd like to congratulate the winners and all 40 companies for consistently delivering the industry's highest level of experience-driven customer satisfaction. It's an incredible achievement."

 

For More Information

Additional resources can be found at: https://www.socialsurvey.com/2019-top-performer/. These include a 2019 Top Performers and Best Practices Guide for download and listings for 91 of the nation's top mortgage companies and top 250 loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2019 as scored by SocialSurvey.

  

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

###

 

 

Media Contact

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

mdonner@socialsurvey.com

 

Attachments 

Michael E. Donner
SocialSurvey
mdonner@socialsurvey.com
