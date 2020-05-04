Market Overview

FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2020 9:00am   Comments
NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will virtually participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 128,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

