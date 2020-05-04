Twenty Talent-Risk Factors and How to Fix Them

Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While nearly every organization believes its employees are its greatest asset, very few are secure about the future of that talent. There may be more pressing risks, but a large percentage of companies sees at least some risk from salary expectations (88%), underdeveloped skills and capabilities (91%) and a lack of compelling development opportunities for top talent (96%).

There are many reasons for each possible risk — and all of them have multiple causes for each effect — but there are some that everyone is familiar with: changing workforce demographics, the digitization of the workforce and broad economic changes that are wholly outside the influence of an HR practitioner.

"It is important to focus on the factors within your sphere of influence; much of this comes down to leadership and HR strategy," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Leaders must be more involved in mentoring, coaching and all aspects of the talent lifecycle. They must also be accountable for their actions, both in terms of responsibility and reward."

For HR professionals working directly with employees, a definite plan of action must be created and deployed to emphasize interaction with underserved groups: labor unions and contracted employees, contingent and gig workers, and mobile and remote workers.

"There are many times when a small effort can make a large difference in terms of retention and engagement, and with even larger business results such as customer satisfaction and organizational revenue," said Brandon Hall Group SVP of Research Claude Werder.

The Talent Risk Study examines 20 possible risk factors and recommends strategies for success.

To view a summary of the Talent Risk Study, click here

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

Attachment

David Forry Brandon Hall Group David.forry@brandonhall.com