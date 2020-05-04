Datametrex Appoints Todd Shapiro As New Board Of Director And Hosts Investor Update

TORONTO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G, OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce Todd Shapiro has joined the board of director. After being a top rated Radio Show host & a brilliant marketing Entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience, he has recently moved on from main stream media to concentrate his efforts on being the CEO of Red Light Holland. Todd currently sits on the Board of Directors for Red Light Holland, JamStacked and Mogul Productions.



Janeen Stodulski stepped down from the board to make a seat available for Todd to join the Board. The Company thanks Janeen for all her efforts and leadership in the board, which helped streamlining and optimizing our operations. The Company wishes Janeen all the best in her future endeavours.

The Company also announces that senior management will be hosting an investor update webinar on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's fiscal year 2019 results, current developments on the agreement securing the rights to import COVID-19 test kits from South Korea, and the Artificial Intelligence side of the operations.

Investor Update Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

RegistrationLink: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cOWa6oBCT3WAd7cL4CGKLg

Datametrex plans to answer questions previously sent to support@datametrex.com and during the webinar – at management's discretion and subject to time constraints. An archived video will be made available on the website.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Jeff Stevens – Advisor

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

