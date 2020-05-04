Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2020 3:31am   Comments
Share:

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa3 (negative) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls during 5 and 6 May 2020. NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate bond issues with minimum tenors of 2 years and expected benchmark size in total may follow, subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issues will be general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.

Norsk Hydro ASA may, as part of this new transaction, consider buy-back in whole or in parts of the outstanding SEK 1 billion bond issue with maturity 9 November 2020 (NHY09, ISIN NO 0010809668).

For further information, please contact:

Investor contacts
Contact Line Haugetraa
Cellular +47 41406376
E-mail Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com