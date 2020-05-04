Market Overview

RADA Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 RADA's investor conference call to start at 10am ET

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2020
NETANYA, Israel, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:                                         1-888-668-9141                 at 10:00 am Eastern Time

UK:                                         0-800-917-5108                 at 3:00 pm UK Time

Israel:                                     03-918-0609                      at 5:00 pm Israel Time

International:                          +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111 
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com		 Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com

 

Primary Logo

