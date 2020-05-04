Alexis RIDEAU appointed Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE with the ambition to strengthen the Company's strategy for innovation and partnerships

Alexis RIDEAU has recognized experience in the development, negotiation and implementation of strategic partnerships in the life sciences field, particularly in microbiology applied to health and infectious diseases.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces the appointment of Alexis RIDEAU as CEO, effective May 1, 2020.





Prior to joining DEINOVE, Alexis RIDEAU was in charge of developing industrial relations and coordinating the strategic partnership team at BIOASTER (Lyon/Paris), a Technology Research Institute in applied microbiology, which specializes in the design and use of technology innovations in the field of microbiology to accelerate the development of medical and nutritional industrial solutions for animal and human health.

Alexis RIDEAU has been directly involved in the definition and implementation of the Institute's technology and economic strategy, as well as the valorization of its state-of-the-art technology platforms in the industrial sectors of microbiota, antimicrobials, vaccines and diagnostic. He initiated and implemented structuring partnerships, technologically and financially, with major French and international players (Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, etc.), SMEs (Kaleido Biosciences Inc., Enterome, MaaT Pharma, LNC Therapeutics, Biofilm Pharma, etc.) and academic institutions (INRAE MetaGenoPolis, Institut Pasteur, CNRS, etc.).

Previously, Alexis RIDEAU held various positions in companies operating in the technology and healthcare fields, including support to entrepreneurs, sector analysis and fundraising (Library House Ltd, Bionest Partners and Glaizer Group) and directly in the field, in the conquest of new industrial markets (MorphoSys AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories).

Alexis RIDEAU holds a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology (University of Cambridge, England), a European Magistère in Genetics and an MSc in Cellular and Molecular Genetics (Paris Diderot University and Sorbonne University), as well as an MBA in International Management (ESCP Europe).

"The entire DEINOVE team is very pleased to welcome Alexis RIDEAU. His scientific expertise and extensive experience in technology transfer and strategic partnerships are assets that will enable DEINOVE to promote its scientific capabilities to the Company's current and future partners. The entire Board of Directors and I are committed to working alongside Alexis to ensure that he takes up his new position in the best possible way," said Charles WOLER, Chairman and Interim-CEO of DEINOVE.

"I am impressed by the potential of the DEINOVE teams and platforms and excited by the multitude of projects within which the Company can enroll with high added value," adds Alexis RIDEAU.

"I will put my energy, my international experience and my industrial and academic networks at the service of DEINOVE's global ambitions and strive to confirm its scientific and technological leadership."

