KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services to Combine in an All-Stock Merger, Establishing an Industry-Leading Provider of Asset-Light Oilfield Solutions Across the Full Well Lifecycle Including Drilling, Completion and Production Related Products and Services

Highly complementary product and service offerings across all major US oil and gas basins provide for increased scale to serve a blue-chip customer base

Accretive to free cash flow per share within 12 months of closing

Significant annualized cost synergies of at least $40 million, achievable within twelve months

Joins two strong company cultures comprised of highly-talented teams with shared commitments to safety, performance, customer service and profitability

Combined company to retain the KLXE name and ticker while the corporate headquarters will move to Houston, TX

QES executive team, including President and CEO Chris Baker along with EVP and CFO Keefer Lehner will remain in those roles with the combined company

Nine member Board of Directors, comprising five from the KLXE Board, including John Collins as Chairman, and four from the QES Board

Enhances combined company's ability to effect further industry consolidation

WELLINGTON, Fla. and HOUSTON, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE") (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services, Inc. ("QES") (NYSE:QES) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. The combined company will have an industry-leading, asset-light product and service offering present in all major US onshore oil and gas basins, with more than $1 billion of pro forma fiscal year 2019 revenue and approximately $106 million in fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA, excluding an estimated $40 million of annualized cost synergies and a strong liquidity profile with approximately $118 million of cash1 and a $100 million revolving credit facility.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each share of QES common stock (the "Exchange Ratio"). Upon closing, KLXE and QES shareholders will, respectively, own approximately 59% and 41% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The combined company will retain the KLX Energy Services corporate name, the listing will remain on Nasdaq under the ticker "KLXE" and the corporate headquarters will be moved to Houston, Texas.

Tom McCaffrey, President and CEO of KLXE, said, "QES will add directional drilling, snubbing and well control services to KLXE's already broad range of product and service lines ("PSLs"). We will be rationalizing two of the largest fleets of coiled tubing and wireline assets, which will dramatically reduce future capital spending requirements and which will facilitate the pull-through of KLXE's asset-light products and services. As QES has previously announced the idling of its capital-intensive frac business, we intend to repurpose the vast majority of the pressure pumping equipment to support what will become the largest fleet of large diameter coiled tubing assets in North America. Additionally, we will repurpose some of the pressure pumping equipment to support the wireline fleet, which will also be one of the largest in the US, and one of the largest independent providers of directional drilling services.

"KLXE has successfully demonstrated that the provision of coiled tubing services along with KLXE's broad range of asset-light products and services results in the addition of new customers as well as the capture of a greater share of customer spend. Fundamentally, this transaction allows the combined company to pursue what we know to be a successful, returns (ROIC)-focused strategy, while positioning the combined company to weather the current storm and ultimately, to grow on a significantly-reduced capital expenditure budget.

"We expect this transaction will also generate significant annualized cost synergies of at least $40 million within 12 months, which include substantial savings from the closure of KLXE's corporate headquarters in Wellington, Florida and the combination of both companies' Houston headquarters. In addition, KLXE's broad range of intervention services assures the combined company will be on the front end of the recovery," concluded McCaffrey.

John Collins, Chairman of the Board of KLXE, added, "It is our view that consolidation in the oilfield services industry is essential to remain cost-competitive in an environment where oil prices and demand may be depressed for an extended period. Our complementary operations and cultures and our shared commitment to customer satisfaction will provide us with an enhanced ability to serve our customers and to create value for shareholders."



Corbin J Robertson Jr., Chairman of the Board of QES, added, "We are pleased to announce the combination of these two strong companies and the resulting creation of a leading US onshore oilfield services company. We look forward to working with the KLXE Board and team, and we are excited about the value creation potential for all stakeholders."

Christopher J. Baker, President and CEO of QES, added, "We believe this combination affords us a first-mover advantage and positions the combined company not only to weather the current market dislocation but also to provide an industry-leading product and service offering across, and drilling solutions to, our blue-chip customer base. We are enthusiastic about the many financial and strategic merits of this merger, including the combined company's leading positions in many of its PSLs. This broadened suite of solutions will be extremely attractive to our customers who are all seeking to consolidate purchasing with trusted, high-quality service providers. Additionally, we believe that our downhole motor technology, vertical integration and in-house machining capacity within QES's drilling segment will serve to reduce KLXE's downhole tool costs and will allow for cross-pollination of motor and tool technologies to provide best-in-class reliability and performance.

"The QES team and I look forward to combining with the team at KLXE. We share a strong culture of operational excellence and customer satisfaction, which will position us to generate long-term shareholder value," concluded Baker.

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Establishes A Leader Across Key PSLs and Improves Business Mix: The transaction creates a premier provider of production, completion and drilling solutions. The combined company will have substantial scale as the foremost US provider of large-diameter coiled tubing services with 24 large-diameter coiled tubing spreads and will operate one of the largest US wireline fleets with more than 130 wireline units. KLXE's completion and production service offering will be augmented by the addition of QES's 36 rig-assisted snubbing units. QES also contributes its industry-leading directional drilling franchise with 117 measurement while drilling (MWD) kits. The opportunity to leverage these service lines and combined proprietary technologies across a broad customer base in multiple geographic basins allows for greater ability to service customer needs, and is expected to result in significant market share gains.



Drives Visible Cost Synergies: The combined company expects to generate annualized cost synergies in excess of $40 million within 12 months. Synergy opportunities exist through rationalizing KLXE's corporate headquarters in Wellington, Florida, combining KLXE and QES Houston-area locations, consolidating redundant facilities in key basins and reducing field expenses.



Generates Opportunities for Commercial Synergies Via Pull-Through of Asset-Light Products and Services: The improved scale of the combined company's coiled tubing fleet will help advance KLXE's strategy of pulling through asset-light products and services by tapping into a broader customer base and gaining increased share of customer spend. Additionally, the vertical integration and in-house machining capacity within QES' drilling segment will help to reduce KLXE's tool costs and will allow for cross-pollination of motor and tool technologies to provide best-in-class reliability and performance.



Strengthens Balance Sheet and Financial Position: Pro forma as of January 31, 2020, the combined company will be well-capitalized with approximately $118 million in cash, a $100 million undrawn revolving credit facility and pro forma leverage of approximately 1.3x net debt to full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA. Further, the anticipated $40 million plus of annualized cost synergies enhances the cash flow profile of the combined company.



Reinforces Platform for Future Consolidation: As a result of the increased scale, improved balance sheet, and liquid public currency, the combined company will be well-positioned to continue the pursuit of additional value-creating consolidation opportunities within the oilfield service industry. We will continue to focus on asset-light oilfield product and service lines as we maintain our returns (ROIC)-driven approach.

Leadership, Governance and Headquarters

Both KLXE and QES contribute highly experienced management teams with a significant track record of success. Chris Baker, President and CEO of QES, will be President and CEO. Tom McCaffrey, President and CEO of KLXE, will be a member of the Board of Directors of the combined company and will be Chairman the Integration Committee of the Board. Keefer Lehner, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of QES, will be EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company's Board of Directors will consist of nine directors, five of whom will be from the legacy KLXE Board, including John Collins as Chairman, and four of whom will be from the legacy QES Board.

The combined company's corporate headquarters will be moved to Houston, Texas.

Approvals and Closing

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both KLXE and QES. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2020, following KLXE and QES shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Archer Well Company Inc., Quintana Capital Group, L.P., Geveran Investments Limited and Robertson QES Investment LLC own approximately 75 percent of the outstanding shares of QES and have entered into a voting and support agreement to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to KLXE and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP served as legal counsel.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to QES and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, & Flom LLP served as legal counsel.

Conference Call

A joint conference call and webcast will be held May 4, 2020 at 10:00am (Eastern Time) to discuss the combination for analysts and investors. You may access the call by telephone at 1 (877) 679-7070 with Conference ID 5166917. A link to the webcast and an investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations sections of the KLXE and QES websites at https://investor.klxenergy.com/ and https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar .

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading US onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services' experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by KLXE's in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 35 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com .

About Quintana Energy Services

QES is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the US. QES's primary services include directional drilling, snubbing, coiled tubing, wireline services and pressure pumping. QES offers a complementary suite of products and services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com .

1 Based on respective 2019 fiscal year end for KLXE (January 2020 FYE) and QES (Dec 2019 FYE); cash balance is presented net of the repayment of the QES credit facility