WWE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

NEW ORLEANS, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 5, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE:WWE), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



If you purchased securities of WWE and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 5, 2020.

WWE and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 6, 2020, following a series of prior disappointing disclosures relating to its important, yet deteriorating, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company revealed that it had failed to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudis and that the Saudi media rights deal would not be included in the Company's financial forecasting.

On this news, the price of WWE's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is City of Warren Police and Fire Ret. Sys. v. World Wrestling Entm't, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-02031.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



