TILRAY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. - TLRY

NEW ORLEANS, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 5, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



About the Lawsuit

Tilray and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, the Company announced its 4Q and FY 2019 financial results, disclosing a $321.2 million net loss for the year, or $3.20 per share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for 2018, and "non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG') agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves."

On this news, the price of Tilray's shares plummeted.

The case is Chad Ganovsky, et al. v. Tilray, Inc., et al., 20-cv-01240.

