Zosano Pharma Announces the Appointment of Christine Matthews as Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Christine Matthews as the company's chief financial officer (CFO). Ms. Matthews, who previously served as interim CFO, will be responsible for leading the finance and accounting departments.



"We are pleased to appoint Christine to the position of chief financial officer," said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. "Christine has demonstrated strong leadership during her tenure at Zosano and has a proven track record of diligent financial planning and execution. I am confident that her continued contributions will be key in our future success as we head towards possible commercialization."

"It is an exciting time to be at Zosano as we enter this next phase of growth," said Christine Matthews, chief financial officer of Zosano. "I look forward to continuing my work with the Zosano management team as we prepare for the potential approval of Qtrypta™."

Ms. Matthews has over 20 years of broad leadership experience in finance and accounting. She was most recently the interim CFO at Zosano, a position she was appointed to after having served as the company's vice president and corporate controller. Previously, Ms. Matthews was as an accounting and financial consultant with RGP, a professional services company. Her past positions include senior director of financial planning & analysis at Cepheid, a leading molecular diagnostic company (acquired by Danaher), supporting North America commercial operations, as well as group director of finance at Cadence Design Systems. Ms. Matthews began her career with Arthur Andersen, LLP. She holds a B.S. in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Zosano

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's intracutaneous microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its intracutaneous microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential approval and commercialization of Qtrypta. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional cash resources to continue operations for the remainder of 2020, the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Zosano cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

