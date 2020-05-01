Market Overview

Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 01, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2020, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2020 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee Total
Votes For		 Percentage of
Votes In Favour		 Total Votes
Withheld		 Percentage of
Votes Withheld		  

Total Votes
1.  Peter J. Blake 65,212,585 99.97% 20,939 0.03% 65,233,524
2.  Jeffery S. Chisholm 64,738,996 99.24% 494,528 0.76% 65,233,524
3.  Cathryn E. Cranston 64,625,338 99.07% 608,186 0.93% 65,233,524
4.  James W. Gill 65,214,686 99.97% 18,838 0.03% 65,233,524
5.  Wayne S. Hill 64,302,912 98.57% 930,612 1.43% 65,233,524
6.  Sharon L. Hodgson 64,811,081 99.35% 422,443 0.65% 65,233,524
7.  Scott J. Medhurst 65,214,715 99.97% 18,809 0.03% 65,233,524
8.  Robert M. Ogilvie 62,430,773 95.70% 2,802,751 4.30% 65,233,524
9.  Katherine A. Rethy 64,795,179 99.33% 438,345 0.67% 65,233,524
10.  Richard G. Roy 64,184,450 98.39% 1,049,074 1.61% 65,233,524

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO.  The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut.  In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business.  CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790

