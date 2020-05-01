SCWORX CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against SCWorx Corp.

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) ("SCWorx" or the "Company") between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



All investors who purchased shares of SCWorx Corp. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of SCWorx Corp., you may, no later than June 29, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On April 13, 2020, before the market opened, SCWorx announced that it had received a committed purchase order of two million COVID-19 rapid testing kits, "with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35M per week."

On this news, the Company's shares closed at $12.02 per share, up $9.77, on April 13, 2020.



On April 17, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report doubting the validity of the deal, calling it "completely bogus." Hindenburg Research alleged that the COVID-19 test supplier that SCWorx is buying from, Promedical, has a Chief Executive Officer "who formerly ran another business accused of defrauding its investors and customers" and "was also alleged to have falsified his medical credentials." According to the report, Promedical claimed to the FDA and regulators in Australia to be offering COVID-19 test kits manufactured by Wondfo, but Wondfo "disavowed any relationship" and the buyer that SCWorx claimed to have lined up does not appear to be "capable of handling hundreds of millions of dollars in orders."



On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.19, or more than 17%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $5.76 per share on April 21, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.



On April 22, 2020, the SEC halted trading of the Company's stock and it has remained halted as of today.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.




