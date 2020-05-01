Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) ("Centerra") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 258,313,664 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 87.92% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Richard W. Connor 248,886,363 97.69 5,894,984 2.31 Dushen Kasenov 247,455,681 97.12 7,325,666 2.88 Maksat Kobonbaev 254,173,562 99.76 607,785 0.24 Askar Oskombaev 245,339,358 96.29 9,441,989 3.71 Michael Parrett 248,355,591 97.48 6,425,756 2.52 Jacques Perron 246,449,968 96.73 8,331,379 3.27 Scott G. Perry 253,697,223 99.57 1,084,124 0.43 Sheryl K. Pressler 216,254,256 84.88 38,527,091 15.12 Bruce V. Walter 253,252,592 99.40 1,528,755 0.60 Paul N. Wright 254,728,995 99.98 52,352 0.02 Susan Yurkovich 248,725,970 97.62 6,055,377 2.38

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6e44c6e-fac4-4ee9-8290-13219ec7f732