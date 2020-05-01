Annovis Bio Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

BERWYN, Pa., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today an interview with CEO Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.



In the exclusive interview, Dr. Maccecchini provides an overview of the Company's clinical trial programs and upcoming milestones.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/QxqQE2NgI8A

The interview will also air in the US on the Family Channel on May 6 at 6 p.m., the Action Channel on Sunday May 3 at 11 a.m. and is available via on demand stream on American Business TV.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and plan to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com .

