New Product Protects Medical Personnel on the COVID-19 Frontlines

Schoolcraft, MI, April 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- C2Dx Inc., a medical device company that provides the gold standard in aiding in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, announces immediate availability of the Aero|Guard Personal Protection Barrier. The Aero|Guard provides additional protection to healthcare personnel during the incredibly high-risk intubation and extubation processes. The unique, collapsible design allows ease in storing, sanitizing and set up while offering greater versatility in the OR, ICU and ER.

“It is vitally important to arm hospitals, not only to combat the current crisis and any potential COVID flareups, but to better prepare for future respiratory pandemics,” said Kevin McLeod, Chief Executive Officer, C2Dx. “We are proud to partner with a trusted company like Schupan to provide our customers with this desperately needed product.”

Designed by a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, the Aero|Guard provides protection when and where it is needed most - the patent-pending collapsible tab and pin design:

· Aids in easy, quick set-up

· Creates a smaller storage footprint

· Reduces opportunity for contagion collection

· Enables easy department or room to room mobility

“As so many people have rallied to fight this disease, we are honored that we could participate by offering another form of PPE to the teams in the trenches,” said Cynthia Ansari, Chief Growth Officer, C2Dx. “We know these are critical moments for our frontline healthcare providers and critical decisions must be made for the safety of all involved.”

The Aero|Guard Personal Protection Barrier provides an opportunity to save lives today and be better prepared for tomorrow. To learn more or purchase, visit www.C2Dxinc.com/aeroguard.

About C2Dx

Critical Care Diagnostics (C2Dx) is a Kalamazoo, MI-based, medical device company dedicated to providing world-class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. The company is led by a team of medical device industry veterans with years of experience providing superior products and service to customers around the globe. For additional information, please visit C2Dx at www.c2dxinc.com.

About Schupan

Schupan, Inc., is a third generation, family-owned metals and plastics business specializing in fabrication and distribution, industrial and electronics recycling, asset management, beverage container processing, and materials trading. With fifteen facilities throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, the company provides solutions for the medical, aerospace, and office furniture industries. Schupan & Sons, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 by Nelson L. Schupan.

