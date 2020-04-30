Bel Vino Announces Virtual Wine Tasting with George Bursick

A unique collaboration with one of one of the premiere winemakers who have shaped the California Wine industry. Join Erika Batiz, General Manager, and Sommelier George Bursick live to taste and talk wine, answer questions as well as discuss the latest releases at Bel Vino Winery.

Temecula, CA, April 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bel Vino Winery is pleased to announce a unique collaboration with one of the premiere winemakers who have shaped the current era in California’s wine industry. Join long time, Master Winemaker George Bursick Live on Facebook on Thursday, May 7 at 6:00 pm to taste and talk wine, as well as discuss the latest releases, featuring the newly released Butterfly Effect Cabernet Sauvignon, Butterfly Effect Rosé, Cabernet Franc, as well as the original Butterfly Effect Blend, Chardonnay, and the Dolce Semi-Sweet Red.

“Having been a part of the Bel Vino family for nearly 5 years, I am pleased at how our customers and wine club members have accepted our classic, old world winemaking techniques and the resulting premium wine quality. Bel Vino continues to find innovative ways to serve our members and enhance our wine offerings and services. This collaboration with George Bursick will provide you a relaxing and informative session to learn more about wine and ask questions of a world class wine expert,” said Erika Batiz, General Manager at Bel Vino Winery.

George Bursick is one of the most accomplished winemakers in California. A Sonoma County native, he earned a B.A. in Botany-Plant Physiology at California State University, and a Master of Science in Enology from the University of California, Davis. For over 35 years, Mr. Bursick has made outstanding wines as head winemaker for some of California’s biggest wineries, including a 20+ year stint at Ferrari-Carano, taking that winery from startup to 500,000 cases per year. He has won many prestigious awards from Wine Enthusiast Magazine, Wine Spectator Magazine, and many more.

During these times when everyone is at home and no one can go out to enjoy friends and family, Bel Vino Winery has great deals. The Butterfly Effect Trio comes with one bottle of the Butterfly Effect Blend, a bottle of Butterfly Effect Cabernet Sauvignon, and another bottle of delicious Butterfly Effect Rosé. Regularly $120.85, now available for a limited time only for $66.95. Purchase of this deal will reserve a spot for this invitation-only, exclusive wine tasting session with George Bursick. Bel Vino wines are always best-in-class and premium quality.

Bel Vino is a boutique winery, with a large 40-acre vineyard providing the most spectacular views in Temecula Wine Country. The Winery has a rustic authenticity, and its Barrel Tasting Room is warm, friendly and educational. The Winery has been in business since 1996, and under visionary new ownership since late 2011.The Winery offers a portfolio of 30 to 40 great wines, including highly rated gold medal winners and Southern California’s best red wines. During non-lockdown operations the Winery has casual dining food service on weekends, operates a gorgeous two-suite Bed and Breakfast facility, and hosts weddings plus a variety of parties, concerts and events with outstanding indoor and outdoor venues. Bel Vino’s fully self-contained winemaking capability and its excellent operations and reputation have meant rapid growth and prosperity in Temecula Wine Country for this establishment.

