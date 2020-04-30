Metro Safety Takes Extra Precautions for Its Workers and Students Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

The company is a leading provider of occupational first aid and emergency response training in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Coquitlam, Canada, April 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of various businesses, and has halted operations in most industries.

While Canada tries to navigate the overwhelming healthcare consequences and a looming economic crisis, the experts at Metro Safety Training are playing their part to help flatten the curve. The company has implemented a program called Safe Continuous Education Procedures, under which they take every precaution possible to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the workplace, immediate vicinity, and adjoining areas.

Metro Safety strives to provide safe and competent first aid response training. A representative of the company stated, “We’re monitoring the global health crisis and are following all the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Stopping the spread of this virus comes down to our individual and collective actions. The government and our healthcare system can only do so much if we aren’t mindful of the situation."

With a commitment to keeping their team, students, and clients safe, the experts at Metro Safety are continuing with their scheduled emergency response training at their training center in Coquitlam under strict safety measures. These measures include the provision of masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, running water, and handwash, if needed. The trainees are also advised to maintain a safe distance from each other.

The importance of emergency response training and first-aid can’t be neglected. And during the outbreak, it has become even more important to know about the safety guidelines and symptoms of this deadly disease. Recognizing the early signs of the novel Coronavirus can be a significant step toward saving someone’s life.

The team at Metro Safety is dedicated to providing first aid response training in a safe and healthy environment. Their courses are designed to help students feel safe and empowered in dealing with emergencies. They will not, in any case, compromise the safety of their students amidst this pandemic.

About Metro Safety Training

Metro Safety Training is a leading provider of first aid and emergency response courses in Coquitlam, British Columbia. Their first aid training center is housed in a state-of-the-art building and is equipped with first aid kits and various other equipment for students to practice their skills on. They are experts in providing occupational first aid so that companies in British Columbia are skilled in dealing with emergencies.

Contact Information

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada

Phone: 604-521-4227

Email: info@metrosafety.ca

Website: http://metrosafety.ca

