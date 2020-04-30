Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Spreads Safety Awareness in Light of COVID-19, Helping Construction Companies Improve Workplace Safety

The leading distributor of the Rayco Wylie crane system has been vocal about the importance of taking safety measures to combat COVID-19.

Canton, GA, April 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The coronavirus is a defining global health crisis that has swept the entire world. Unfortunately, the United States is among the countries hit hardest by this novel disease. Like most countries around the world, the US government has taken stringent lockdown measures to control the impact of COVID-19.

The economic impact of nationwide lockdown has affected millions of Americans and US businesses. However, it remains the logical option as thousands of new cases are being identified every day. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is playing an active role in spreading safety awareness in light of COVID-19.

The company is the largest distributor of the Rayco Wylie crane system and renowned for providing high-quality crane safety instrumentation to help construction companies improve safety at construction sites.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior spokesperson for the company stated, “We’re dealing with the worst global crisis since World War II. It’s critical to understand the gravity of the situation and take appropriate safety measures to control the virus outbreak and ensure safety.

"At Crane Warning Systems Atlanta, we’re committed to spreading awareness about the safety from COVID-19. We’re leading by example by ensuring social distancing and taking all the necessary measures to contribute as a company positively.”

The company has an extensive range of crane safety products. From A2B warning systems to crane LMI systems, it offers a variety of safety products that benefit construction employers looking out for the safety of their workers.

“Construction operations heavily rely on cranes, which come with inherent risks that need to be addressed and mitigated. Our crane safety equipment allows construction companies to improve the safety of their construction workers and minimize the chances of accidents, which can result in fatalities and property damage,” the representative added.

As a leading crane instrumentation provider in Atlanta, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta continues to fulfill its responsibility by serving construction companies who want to maximize the safety of their operations. The company requests people and businesses who are affected by COVID-19 to stay diligent, take safety precautions, and help flatten the curve.

About Crane Warning Systems Atlanta

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a renowned company that specializes in crane safety instruments. The leading USA distributor of Rayco Wylie products provides a variety of equipment and tools to help construction companies improve safety at their construction sites.

Contact

Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Hwy, Suite 110-376, Canton, GA 30115

Website: https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/

Email: sales@cwsa.biz

Toll Free Phone Number: 1-877-672-2951

Direct Phone Number: 1-770-888-8083

Fax: 1-678-261-1438

Contact Information:

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta

Jeff Beardsley

877-672-2951

Contact via Email

https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811372

Press Release Distributed by PR.com