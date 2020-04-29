ProcurePort Announces the Release of SpendPilot™, Further Expanding Spend Data Analysis

Spend Optimization is top of mind for all procurement teams. The Post COVID-19 Supply Chain will no longer be the same. To assist organizations in gaining a holistic view of their company spend, ProcurePort announces the launch of SpendPilot™. A fully automated Spend Analysis Software that allows large organizations to cleanse, categorize and run analytics on their organizational spend.

Indianapolis, IN, April 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ProcurePort announces the launch of SpendPilot™, a fully automated Spend Analysis Software that allows large organizations to cleanse, categorize and run analytics on their organizational spend.

Accurate and comprehensive spend data is crucial in improving spend management. As such, ProcurePort, a leader in providing cloud hosted procurement software, has been assisting large organizations as well as private equity companies with analyzing spend data for over a decade. ProcurePort’s deep experience with the overall spend analysis operation has enabled it to automate and enhance the end-to-end spend data analysis process.

The ProcurePort Spend Analysis Software - Spend Pilot™ allows organizations to upload raw spend data into the software for further cleansing and classification. Organizations can either manually upload their data using a digital file or integrate the software directly into their ERP for real time data feeds. An integrated Business Intelligence tool allows organization stakeholders to view all company spend data in a single analytics dashboard, allowing them to make strategic decisions.

As ProcurePort continues to grow, expanding the technology provided to partners is a top priority. ProcurePort looks forward to the implementation of SpendPilot™ and the aid it will provide organizations in refining their spend management practices.

For more information, contact:

Eleanor Mathers

eleanor@procureport.com

PR Manager

Contact Information:

ProcurePort

Eleanor Mathers

866-643-8153

Contact via Email

www.procureport.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796582

Press Release Distributed by PR.com