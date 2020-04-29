My-State Trek Virtual Event Provides New Opportunity to Support ALS Research While Social Distancing

Virtual event provides opportunities to get active at home and raise funds for cutting-edge ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).

Cambridge, MA, April 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments for ALS, has announced that they are pivoting their annual Tri-State Trek into a new virtual event, the My-State Trek. The My-State Trek invites community members to ride, wherever they are, to support ALS TDI’s mission and raise funds for critical ALS research. In addition to virtually riding, the My-State Trek is offering a new DIY Participation option through which community members can choose to participate through the activity of their choice; be it running, walking, or swimming, for example. With the new My-State Trek virtual format, ALS TDI is hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also opening the event up to an even larger audience and raising money to fund end ALS.

Now, more than ever, these funds are urgently needed. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI relies on the support the community to continue their cutting-edge research. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual donations are down significantly, and many of the events that the organization relies on to fund their work are being canceled due to the need to socially distance. The impact is real, and the need is urgent. For this reason, ALS TDI is encouraging anyone who is able, to participate in fundraising as part of the My-State Trek.

“Most people with ALS only live three-to-five years after experiencing their first signs of the disease, so fundraising for research is crucial. ALS is not an incurable disease, it’s an underfunded one,” said Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “The new My-State Trek brings together the ALS community not just in the Northeast, but from across the country, to join ALS TDI in our mission to end ALS.”

Distance riders who would like to take part in the My-State Trek event have the option to do the Virtual 270 Mile (traditional 3-day ride), Virtual 200 Mile (traditional 2-day ride), or Virtual 100 Mile (traditional 1-day ride). Participants who choose to ride can do so at home on their own stationary bike or indoor bike trainer, or ride outdoors while practicing social distancing. New this year, ALS TDI will also be offering a DIY Virtual Participant option where riders/walkers/runners can choose their distance and pledge a fundraising goal per mile.

The annual Tri-State Trek, which was scheduled for June 19-21, 2020, is a three-day, 270-mile bike from Boston, MA to Greenwich, CT, and is one of the organizations largest fundraisers, attracting over 450 participants last year. The event has raised over $9 million to date for research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and ALS TDI is hoping that the My-State Trek will be equally successful this year. Though the event will be virtual, ALS TDI has plans and tools in place to ensure that the community remains connected and able to share their progress and motivation to end ALS.

“The format has changed this year, but the mission remains the same, end ALS,” said Carol Hamilton, Development Director at ALS TDI. “Many participants have a direct connection to the disease and are riding for loved ones who are battling or have lost the battle to ALS – some riders are even battling the disease themselves.”

Participants have from now until June 21, 2020 to complete their selected mileage at their own pace. It does not matter if you complete your goal in days, weeks or months. Because of this, there is now a new opportunity for anyone, anywhere to get involved in helping to end ALS.

Registration for the My-State Trek is open now. To register for the 2020 My-State Trek go to www.tristatetrek.com.

Contact Information:

ALS Therapy Development Institute

Meghan Lawlor

617-441-7269

Contact via Email

als.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811277

Press Release Distributed by PR.com