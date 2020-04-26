WRIXX Youth Fiction Writing Contest 2020

Young writers have the opportunity to have their short story published as they enhance their writing skills.

Long Beach, CA, April 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- WRIXX is excited to announce its 2020 Fiction Writing Contest. Young writers are encouraged to allow their imaginations to soar. The contest also seeks to strengthen participants' writing skills. Entrants must currently be in the 5th or 6th grade and reside in the U.S. Short story entries must be fiction. Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Fairy Tale, Historical-Fiction or any other fictional genre.

Four short stories will be selected from each grade. The winning short stories will be compiled into a short story book that will be published. In addition, the winners will receive other prizes. There is no cost to enter the contest.

Entrants must follow specified entry guidelines. Visit WRIXX.com for complete entry details. The contest deadline is May 27, 2020.

About WRIXX

Educational institutions are important, however, many students need additional resources to truly succeed. We offer learning opportunities that reinforce classroom learning in the areas of writing and reading. It is our goal to infuse students with the enthusiasm to learn, and in the process, instill the skills they need to achieve success in the classroom and beyond. As famous poet/writer, Samuel Johnson once said, "The greatest part of a writer's time is spent in reading in order to write. A man will turn over half a library to make a book." It is our goal to assist young writers as they turn over half a library.

Contact Information:

WRIXX

Dana Andrews

562-265-1044

Contact via Email

http://www.wrixx.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811149

Press Release Distributed by PR.com