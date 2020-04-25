REALTOR® with Exit Realty Premier Elite Earns Certified DRS Agent Designation to Assist Physicians

Lake Worth, FL, April 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rosanne Paul-Bruno, with local real estate firm Exit Realty Premier Elite, has joined the exclusive network of real estate professionals around the country committed to assisting physicians with their residential real estate and relocation needs. With the DRS Agent designation, Rosanne has clearly differentiated herself from her peers in helping medical professionals.

Rosanne is working to partner with local hospitals, medical practices and physician recruiters to attract physicians to our community through enhanced services. “The DRS Agent training and resources have provided me with the knowledge and expertise in working with the unique needs and demands of physicians,” said Rosanne.

“Physicians can be confident that Rosanne has the necessary market knowledge and special skills to serve their unique needs,” DRS Agent, Executive Director Daniel Frank said. “Physicians have worked hard to learn their skills, and Rosanne provides the same diligence as a DRS Agent making her an excellent addition to our network.”

About DRS Agent(TM) Network

The Certified DRS Agent designation and network are committed to serving the real estate needs of the medical professional community through education and marketing resources. The DRS Agent Network is the only nationwide agent network working with medical professionals and certified with a Certified DRS Agent designation. The designation is limited to fewer than 1,000 real estate professionals nationwide, and clearly differentiates the abilities of member agents from their peers.

