Old Mill Panel+ Passes NFPA 285 Fire Code Testing; Becoming the Most Cost-Effective Fire-tested Wall Assembly to Incorporate Continuous Insulation

Bluffdale, UT, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Old Mill Brick LLC today announced that the Panel+ Wall System has successfully passed the NFPA 285-19 fire test. Panel+ is now the most complete fire-tested thin veneer wall assembly system that is also the most cost-effective way to incorporate Continuous Insulation and Air + Water barrier into the building envelope.

“Fire safety is of primary concern when designing today’s buildings,” said Jeff Conley, Chief Executive Officer, Old Mill Brick. “Recognizing this imperative, the building codes have included requirements for wall assemblies, like the Old Mill Panel+ System, to be tested in a full scale, two story test, so architects can be certain as to the safety performance of the installed wall assembly.”

Old Mill has demonstrated commitment to creating wall-assembly systems that are fully code-compliant. With this latest announcement, Panel+ adds NFPA-285 certification to Continuous Insulation, Moisture Channels, Air + Water Barrier, and Thin Veneer Alignment Channels to the system that is backed by an industry-leading 15-year Warranty. This means users can design buildings using Old Mill Wall Systems and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from meeting the highest standards of building design.

About Old Mill Brick LLC

Old Mill Brick LLC is a privately owned design and marketing company. Old Mill’s patented flagship building systems, Brickwebb and Panel+, have led the advancement of wall system innovation. Its products and services are distributed through the USA and Canada. Old Mill is headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah.

