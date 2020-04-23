The International Digital Wellness Day 2020 Hosted by the Digital Wellness Collective

Over 100 digital wellness organizations across the globe will host virtual events on the inaugural Digital Wellness Day in San Diego, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Toronto, London, Italy, Ireland, India, the Netherlands and Argentina.

San Francisco, CA, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The mission of Digital Wellness Day is to empower individuals, communities, and organizations with research-based tools and strategies to flourish in a digital age. The inaugural day is hosted by the Digital Wellness Collective – a global trade association for digital wellness professionals and organizations.

Digital Wellness Day presents an opportunity to highlight best practices in digital wellness and highlight how technology can help us feel together rather than apart. As COVID-19 has triggered dramatic social-economic changes, many of us are suddenly working from home and socializing remotely in a virtual world. Digital Wellness Day will be a catalyst for exploring and sharing how we can evolve and flourish in this context of living, and will encourage diverse audiences to publicly share their ideas and experiences regarding achieving digital wellbeing.

Resources for Digital Wellness Day include a Digital Wellness Toolkit, a Digital Flourishing Survey created by leading researchers in the industry and a Community Engagement Guide. These materials will be available to Ambassadors of the virtual events, providing them with cutting-edge research and resources on digital wellness.

“Our team is delighted to be launching Digital Wellness Day and providing an e-toolkit to support individuals, educators, and organizations with resources for year-round digital wellness,” says Nina Hersher, co-founder and CEO of the Digital Wellness Collective. “We have the power to utilize technology in a way that fuels versus fatigues us. This knowledge is integral to the Digital Wellness movement – where each of us can become an embodied change agent toward a culture of digital flourishing.”

The Digital Wellness Collective is committed to the idea of harmony with tech: with the right strategies and thoughtful development, we can build tech to reduce harmful effects and unintended consequences, as well as encourage people to have healthier relationships with themselves, the world around them, and the devices and platforms they use. The Collective works to achieve these goals through collaboration across industries, bringing diverse perspectives together to better inform the development of new tech and the modification of existing tech.

Beyond Digital Wellness Day, The Digital Wellness Collective represents the future of unified, digital wellness education and moreover, the future of work as we evolve into the digital age. The organization has launched the first immersive and comprehensive Digital Wellness 101 course providing continuing education credit for: Psychologists, Psychoanalysts, Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, Creative Arts Therapists, Chemical Dependency Counselors, Educators, and Nurses - with accreditation partner R. Cassidy Seminars.

